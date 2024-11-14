Juvenile arrested for Brookhaven shooting on North Cliff Valley Way

article

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on the 1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

The incident took place around 3:33 p.m. on Nov. 8, when police responded to reports of a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene to find a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound, immediately providing first aid before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

PREVIOUS STORY

Police investigators quickly gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses at the scene. Their investigation revealed that the victim had gone to the location expecting a physical fight but was instead met with gunfire. Through their efforts, investigators identified and arrested a juvenile suspect on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley praised the officers and investigators involved, stating, "Our officers acted quickly and decisively in response to this violent incident, and our investigators worked tirelessly to bring the suspect into custody. This case highlights our commitment to safeguarding our community and ensuring justice, especially when it comes to crimes involving our youth."

The Brookhaven Police Department is encouraging anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 404-637-0600.