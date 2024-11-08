Shooting at Brookhaven apartment complex under investigation

article

Police in Brookhaven are investigating an afternoon shooting at an apartment complex off N. Cliff Valley Way on Friday.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, officers were called out around 3:30 p.m. to the Park Towne North apartments just west of Buford Highway and found a person suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers began first aid as medics arrived. The person was eventually transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators spent the afternoon combing the scene for evidence, speaking to witnesses, and searching for surveillance video.

The shooter is not in custody and a description was not immediately available.