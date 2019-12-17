Justice Department gives Georgia police departments grants for body armor, body cameras

Some good news for hundreds of Georgia police departments.

The Department of Justice is granting millions of dollars, nationwide, to provide services designed to protect law enforcement officers.

More than $740,000 is going to police departments in Georgia.

At least 153 jurisdictions will receive money for body armor vests.

The grants range from a few hundred dollars to up to $25,000 per department.

The Carrollton Police Department is on the high end of the scale, Alpharetta will revive $19,000, Brookhaven police will get nearly $12,000, and more than $10,000 will go to City of South Fulton Police.

In addition to funding for body armor, the Department of Justice has awarded the Georgia Tech Police Department $41,000 for body-cameras.