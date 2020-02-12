Jurors hear more testimony from ex-cop, use-of-force expert

Defense attorney Walt Britt continued his efforts to discredit former Gwinnett County police Sgt Michael Bongiovanni Wednesday. The fired cop is one of the key prosecution witnesses in the aggravated assault trial of former officer Robert McDonald.

"Are you saying you did nothing wrong that day and you just took this plea to help your family?"

Attorney Britt asked as Bongiovanni sat on the witness stand.

"That is exactly what I am saying," Bongiovanni replied as he looked directly at the jury.

Both officers were fired, then charged with aggravated assault and battery after videos of their April 2017 arrest of Demetrius Hollins went viral.

"As part of your plea deal, your charges were dismissed, to get your testimony, correct?" Britt asked as he stood close to Bongiovanni.

"I think that was part of the plea deaI, that I would have to show up and testify," Bongiovanni responded.

Advertisement

Former Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni has tesified against former Officer Robert McDonald.

VICTIM, FIRED COP TESTIFY AGAINST FORMER GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE OFFICER

The jury also heard from a current Gwinnett County sergeant who outlined the policies and training for use of force in the police department.

Prosecutors said Hollins was unarmed when he was struck, had a Taser used on him, handcuffed and kicked during his arrest for traffic violations on Lawrenceville Suwannee Road.

Sgt. Timothy Corradino testified use-of-force tactics usually aren't necessary once a person is deemed to be under control, but added handcuffs don't always ensure someone is under control.

"People can still kick and push, resist and try to fight and reach for your duty belt. There's a lot that can happen," said Sgt. Corradino.

Judge Howard Cook released the jury two hours early on Wednesday and gave attorney Brit a day to find his own use-of-force witness. Testimony resumes at the Gwinnett County Justice Center Friday at 9 a.m.