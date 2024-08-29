Judge sets $100,000 bond for former sheriff's deputy accused of killing Atlanta airman

The Brief First Judicial Circuit Judge Terrance Ketchel set Eddie Duran's bond at $100,000. Duran is accused of killing Atlanta airman Roger Fortson. Fortson was shot multiple times at his home, according to investigators. Duran has an arraignment set for Oct. 17.



A Florida judge on Thursday set a $100,000 bond for a former sheriff's deputy accused of killing an Atlanta airman in his home.

Eddie Duran Jr., 37, is charged with manslaughter with a firearm. He posted bond shortly after Thursday’s hearing.

In addition to the bond amount, First Judicial Circuit Judge Terrance Ketchel granted a prosecution request to prohibit Duran from having a gun or contacting witnesses and relatives of the victim, Roger Fortson. He also prohibited the defendant from leaving the judicial circuit without court approval.

But the judge denied another condition sought by the state, a requirement that Duran submit to electronic monitoring. Ketchel said he does not feel that condition is warranted.

The shooting occurred on May 3 as deputies were responding to a disturbance call at Fortson’s apartment, which turned out to be false. Body camera video shows Duran knocking on Fortson’s apartment door several times. Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, pointed down.

Roger Fortson

RELATED STORIES

Investigators said Duran shot Fortson multiple times; only then did he tell Fortson to drop the gun.

Duran’s attorneys argue in a news release that the deputy had reason to fear a potentially dangerous domestic situation and that Fortson was "plainly angered" by the presence of law enforcement.

Duran has an arraignment on Oct. 17, although he has waived his right to appear in person. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for December.

This story was reported from Atlanta.