Judge to hold hearing on Georgia's redrawn district maps

A federal judge will hold a hearing on Wednesday to determine if Georgia's newly redrawn district maps comply with his order.

In October, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled that some of Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House districts were drawn in a racially discriminatory manner, ordering the state to draw an additional Black-majority congressional district, two additional Black-majority state Senate districts and five additional Black-majority state House districts.

Days before Jones' imposed deadline of Dec. 8, state lawmakers completed a special session to deal with the order - voting 98-71 to give final passage to a congressional map that preserves a 9-5 edge for Republicans in Georgia’s congressional delegation to Washington, while creating a Black-majority district on the west side of metro Atlanta. It joins a state House and state Senate map that also would safeguard GOP control of Georgia’s General Assembly.

The GOP congressional map creates a new majority-Black district in parts of Fulton, Douglas, Cobb and Fayette counties on Atlanta’s west side. But instead of targeting a Republican, it shifts Re. Lucy McBath’s current majority nonwhite district in suburban Gwinnett and Fulton counties into a district tailored for current Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, stretching from Atlanta’s northern suburbs into its heavily Republican northern mountains.

The three sets of plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit that led to Jones' order urged the judge to reject the maps, calling them a "mockery" of federal law and a "total failure of compliance."

"The inescapable conclusion is that the proposed plans do not come close to following the court’s order," wrote lawyers for one of two sets of plaintiffs challenging state legislative districts. "Putting eyes on the 2023 proposed plans confirms the total failure of compliance."

But state Republicans say they have followed Jones' order as directed.

"This plan adds the required district; it complies with Judge Jones’ order," said House Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee Chairman Rob Leverett, a Republican from Elberton. "It fulfills our obligation as a General Assembly with respect to congressional districts."

If Jones disapproves of the maps, he could appoint a special master to redraw them for the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.