State of Georgia plans to appeal federal judge's order to redraw congressional, legislative maps

Georgia intends to appeal a recent federal judge's order to redraw certain congressional and legislative maps. Last week, Federal Judge Steve Jones ruled that the current maps discriminate against African-American voters, leading to concerns from voting rights advocates.

The state has confirmed its plans to appeal the ruling. However, as the appeal moves forward, Georgia will not request a stay to prevent the ruling from taking immediate effect. Consequently, a special session, scheduled to begin later this month to redraw the maps, will proceed as planned. Voting rights advocates do not anticipate a successful outcome for the state's appeal.

PREVIOUS STORY: Kemp schedules special session after judge orders redistricting

Judge Jones has set a deadline of Dec. 8 for the state to create new maps. In the event that the state fails to meet this deadline, the judge has indicated that he will take the responsibility of drawing the maps himself.

The judge's order requires Georgia to include a majority African American congressional district, two majority Black state senate districts, and five state house districts. This adjustment may potentially impact Republican majorities in the state.

Currently, Georgia's congressional delegation consists of 9 Republicans and 5 Democrats. In the state senate, there is a 33-23 Republican majority, while in the state house, Republicans outnumber Democrats with a count of 102 to 78.