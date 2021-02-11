Judge denies bond for suspect in murder of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie

The suspect accused of the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Buckhead will remain in custody without bond, a judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Daquan Reed in Hampton, Virginia on Jan. 6.

Officials say Reed was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie on Dec. 21.

The girl was shot while returning from a day of Christmas shopping in Buckhead near Phipps Plaza and later died.

Reed faces charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct.

Daquan Reed remains in custody after being charged with murder. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office) (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Crime Stoppers initially offered a $10,000 reward, which was increased to $15,000 thanks to a contribution from Attorney Jackie Patterson.

