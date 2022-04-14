Secoreia Turner shooting: Judge denies bond for suspect charged with 8-year-old girl's murder

A Fulton County judge denied bond Thursday for one of two men charged with the 2020 shooting death of an 8-year-old girl outside a Wendy’s restaurant that was the site of summer protests.

Attorneys for Julian Conley had asked for bond for their client, who faces a number of charges including murder and aggravated assault.

But prosecutors told the judge Conley had been involved in criminal and gang activity for some time before the murder and went through Instagram posts reportedly showing criminal activity. They allege Conley is a member of the violent Elm Street Piru Bloods gang.

The prosecution presented evidence that Conley was out on bond at the time of the July 4, 2020 murder of Secoreia Turner and should not have even been in possession of a gun.

In that earlier case, Conley was out of bond in Cobb County where he allegedly threw a firecracker at a woman’s care while on a highway. Police reportedly found more than one thousand rounds of ammunition and guns in his car.

Prosecutors told Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbee surveillance video from a MARTA bus showed Conley with a gun before he allegedly fired the fatal shots.

They also told the judge Conley was involved in an altercation at the Fulton County Jail last week.

Defense attorney Arnold Ragas argued his client was not a flight risk and would live with his parents who are both law enforcement officers. In reference to the Instagram posts, Ragas said his client is a trash talker who would not go through with his claims.

After 30 minutes of arguments, Judge Ellerbee denied bond for Conley.

Atlanta police arrested Conley and co-defendant Jerrion Amari McKinney on 37 charges days after the murder.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Secoreia was riding in a Jeep with her mother and an adult friend when they turned off the Downtown Connector onto University Avenue on the night of July 4, 2020.

Protestors had erected illegal barricades, according to authorities, encircling the Wendy's that became a gathering point after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot days earlier.

When the driver of the Jeep attempted to enter a liquor store parking lot in the 1200 block of Pryor Road, Atlanta Police said he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance. Investigators said at least two men fired multiple times at the vehicle, hitting the girl.

During all court proceedings, prosecutors have said both Conley and McKinney are gang members who were involved in the violent demonstration.

Conley and McKinney pled not guilty to the charges at a September preliminary hearing.