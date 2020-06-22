Judge: Bond hearing for former Atlanta officer canceled, conflicts with Rayshard Brooks' funeral

article

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolf, who has been charged in connection to the death of Rayshard Brooks will not be going before a judge Tuesday afternoon for a bond hearing, according to the judge presiding over the case.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed the night of June 12 outside a Wendy's restaurant along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta. Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan were called over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. A struggle ensued between Brooks and the officers when they attempted to handcuff him, dashcam video showed. In the struggle, Brooks grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it at the officer, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said. Shots were fired at Brooks as he was running away, surveillance video from the Wendy's showed. An autopsy revealed Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Constance C. Russell issued a ruling stating the hearing was in conflict with the Victim’s Rights Act since the hearing, originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, would be happening at the same time as Brooks’ funeral, scheduled for 1 p.m.

Rolfe, the officer who pulled the trigger, faces 11 charges, including felony murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The felony murder charge against Rolfe, 27, carries life in prison or the death penalty if prosecutors decide to seek it.

Brosnan faces aggravated assault and three counts of violation of oath of office. He was in and out of the jail in two hours, after posting a $50,000 signature bond.

No word on when the hearing will be rescheduled.