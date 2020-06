Family, friends pay respects at public viewing for Rayshard Brooks

article

Family, friends, and many people who never knew Rayshard Brooks will gather to pay their last respects.

A public viewing for the 27-year-old father of three began at 3 Monday afternoon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

A private funeral for Brooks will take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

FULL COVERAGE ON THE DEATH OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

"Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family," Ebenezer's Senior Pastor Rev. Raphael G. Warnock said. "We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead.

Last week, Tyler Perry announced he would pay Brooks' funeral costs.

The body of Rayshard Brooks arrives for his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Advertisement

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by a now-former Atlanta police officer outside the Wendy's along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta after police responded to complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. Investigators said Brooks was found by an officer inside the car, asleep.

Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against Officer Garrett Rolfe who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying on the ground.

SEE MORE: Interview of Rayshard Brooks released months before deadly shooting

Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks, touches her husband during a family visit just before a public viewing begins at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

A single white rose sits on the coffin cover during Rayshard Brooks’ public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Tomika Miller (in white), the wife of Rayshard Brooks, is consoled by a family member during a public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer, comforts Tomika Miller, the wife of Rayshard Brooks during his public viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

A family with a young girl pay their respects during Rayshard Brooks public viewing.

A man wearing an I Can’t Breathe shirt pays his respects to Rayshard Brooks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.