Judge Amanda Dean appointed as new presiding Juvenile Court Judge for Northeastern Judicial Circuit

The Northeastern Judicial Circuit has a new leader in its Juvenile Court division, as Judge Amanda Dean has been appointed to serve as Presiding Juvenile Court Judge, effective July 15.

What we know:

Judge Dean succeeds Judge Alison Toller, who requested to step aside from the administrative role as she prepares to take office as President of the Georgia Council of Juvenile Court Judges (CJCJ). Toller will continue to serve as a Juvenile Court Judge in the circuit and will maintain her role presiding over Hall County’s Family Treatment Court, while also expanding her leadership within CJCJ and the Council of Accountability Court Judges.

What they're saying:

"The Superior Court Judges are grateful for the dedicated service of Judge Toller during her time presiding over Juvenile Court," said Chief Superior Court Judge Jason J. Deal. "We are glad that she will continue to contribute to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit as she invests more time into state-wide endeavors."

Judge Dean brings over two decades of experience in North Georgia juvenile courts to her new leadership role. "Judge Dean’s more than twenty years of experience working in juvenile courts throughout North Georgia made her the right choice to take up the mantle as the next Presiding Juvenile Court Judge of the Northeastern Judicial Circuit," Deal said.

Dig deeper:

During her tenure as presiding judge, Toller helped position the circuit as a leader in child welfare practices, strengthened partnerships with outside agencies, and secured funding beyond county sources. She also built one of the largest Family Treatment Court programs in the state.

Why you should care:

The Northeastern Judicial Circuit includes Hall and Dawson counties.