Josh Donaldson surprises mom with Maserati for quitting smoking

Former Atlanta Braves infielder Josh Donaldson is making every child step their game up when it comes to giving parents a gift this holiday season.

The current MLB free agent post on Instagram Friday sharing the moment he surprised his mom with an early Christmas gift to celebrate a major milestone.

"So my mom made a deal with me if she quit smoking that I would buy her a Maserati. Two years of not smoking and here is her early Christmas present from Briana and I," he said. "Trust me you are going to want to watch this."

Donaldson pulls into the driveway in a white Mazerati with a big red bow beeping the horn.

Jumping up and down, Donaldson's mom can't believe her eyes. She runs around the yard before jumping into Donaldson's arms in a big hug.

"Oh my God," she says, before running into the garage because she can't contain her excitement. "I can't believe this!"

The two videos shared on Instagram has hundreds of thousands of views, with people calling his mom's reaction "pure joy."