Augusta high school placed on lockdown after student shot on campus

Richmond County Sheriff's deputies have locked down an Augusta high school while they search for a gunman Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree confirmed that a student was shot inside Josey High School.

Roundtree said that they believe the shooting happened during a fight between two students that escalated into gunfire. Some of the fight was reportedly caught on video.

Deputies and school resource officers locked down the campus and evacuated all students and staff while they searched for the shooter. The school is now working to reunite the children with their parents at the school's football stadium.

Investigators believe they have identified the shooter as a juvenile who went to the school.

The victim, identified only as a male student, was shot in the finger. He is expected to be OK.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.