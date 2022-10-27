Northwest Atlanta shooting leaves one man dead in front of busy plaza, police say

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police investigate a shooting along Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta on Oct. 27, 2022. (FOX 5)

A man was shot and killed in front of a business in northwest Atlanta on Thursday.

Crime scene tape surrounded Simpson Plaza located along Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Griffin Street NW. Atlanta police say shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the scene after a reported shooting.

Police say officers arrived to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigation.

SKYFOX 5, around 4:30 p.m., flew the scene. Investigators were paying particular attention to a Honda Accord parked between the entrances to the Shoppers Supermarket and the Cleaners. All four doors were opened and it appeared that some windows had been shot out.

The name of the man has not been released.

The motive and possible shooters are under investigation.