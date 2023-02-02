Police: 68-year-old Atlanta man with dementia missing since Wednesday

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia last seen on Wednesday.

Officials say they are searching for 68-year-old Joseph Collins.

According to police, Collins was last seen on the 11000 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard at around 9 a.m. on Feb. 1. He has been diagnosed with dementia and was reported missing by his caregiver.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 215 pounds.

Collins was last known to be wearing a blue jean plaid shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black hat.

If you have any information on where Collins could be, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.