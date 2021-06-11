Woman killed, man critical in double shooting at Atlanta apartment

article

Police are on the scene of a deadly double shooting at a Northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officials tell FOX 5 they responded to the 1600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds in a gas station parking.

According to police, they were able to follow a trail of blood to a nearby apartment. When they went inside, they found a 23-year-old woman dead.

Officials say the victim's 1-year-old child was still inside the apartment.

Medics rushed the male victim to a nearby hospital to treat gunshot wounds to his arms, legs, and body. He is expected to survive but is in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the identities of either victim and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

