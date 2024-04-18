Jonesboro students attend matinee performance of 'Courageous Steps'

A new stage play titled "Courageous Steps: Bridging the Divide for Equality" is honoring the 70th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education. The play offers a unique perspective on the historic case, which played a pivotal role in desegregating American schools.

Wednesday morning, a special matinee performance was held for students, providing them with an educational and thought-provoking experience. Among the cast were chorus and dance students from Martha Allen Stillwell High School.

Set in 1954, the play transports visitors back to the era when Thurgood Marshall prepared to argue the case before the Supreme Court. It offers a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of the civil rights movement during that time.

In addition to revisiting history, "Courageous Steps" also explores the contemporary relevance of Brown v. Board of Education. Present-day students engage in debates about the case's impact on society today, highlighting ongoing struggles for equality and justice.

The premiere of the stage play serves as the centerpiece of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights' "Power to Inspire Event," which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.