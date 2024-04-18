Expand / Collapse search

Jonesboro students attend matinee performance of 'Courageous Steps'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 18, 2024 9:32am EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

A special matinee performance of the new play titled Courageous Steps took place on Wednesday. The play takes visitors back to 1954 as Thurgood Marshall prepares to argue Brown v. Board of Education before the Supreme Court.

JONESBORO, Ga. - A new stage play titled "Courageous Steps: Bridging the Divide for Equality" is honoring the 70th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education. The play offers a unique perspective on the historic case, which played a pivotal role in desegregating American schools.

Wednesday morning, a special matinee performance was held for students, providing them with an educational and thought-provoking experience. Among the cast were chorus and dance students from Martha Allen Stillwell High School.

Set in 1954, the play transports visitors back to the era when Thurgood Marshall prepared to argue the case before the Supreme Court. It offers a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of the civil rights movement during that time.

It's been almost 70 years since the landmark Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education overturned segregation in public schools. The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is honoring the anniversary with a one-night-only theatrical performance that will include activist and Hosea Helps President Elizabeth Omilami.

In addition to revisiting history, "Courageous Steps" also explores the contemporary relevance of Brown v. Board of Education. Present-day students engage in debates about the case's impact on society today, highlighting ongoing struggles for equality and justice.

The premiere of the stage play serves as the centerpiece of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights' "Power to Inspire Event," which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. 