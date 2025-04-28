Jonesboro officials looking for Lee Street Park vandals

The Brief Jonesboro officials report repeated vandalism at Lee Street Park, damaging several areas. Recent damage includes the concession stand, fountain, playground, restrooms, signage, stage, and stonework. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Jonesboro Police Department.



Jonesboro city officials say they are dealing with ongoing vandalism at Lee Street Park, with multiple areas of the park recently damaged.

What we know:

According to authorities, vandals have targeted the concession stand, fountain, playground, park signage, restrooms, and the stage area. The most recent incident caused damage to stonework within the park.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information is asked to contact Jonesboro authorities.