Metro Atlanta teen named finalist for 'stuck at home' duct tape prom contest

When it comes to prom outfits, most high school students go for a black and white suit or a colorful dress, but Johns Creek High School's Hailey Yoo decided to go above and beyond

Her 3D-inspired avant-garde outfit could win her a major scholarship.

Yoo has been named one of the 10 finalists for the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.

It took the high schooler 47 hours to craft the 14 colorful rolls of duct tape into the high-fashion look.

"The inspiration was 3D, like retro 3D glasses," Yoo told Good Day's Natalie McCann. "I just wanted to do something kinda like colorful with blue and red."

Yoo's outfit has everything, from a film reel-inspired tie to "admit one" tickets on her jacket and custom pants.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Hailey Yoo)

She says she had been interested in duct tape crafts since elementary school and then got the urge to try to make her own after being inspired by TikTok.

"I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s still a thing? Like, epic," Yoo said.

She was in the airport when she got the news that she was going to be one of the finalists.

"I was stoked. I actually wasn't expecting to be a finalist because there were so many great looks, but I'm pleasantly surprised," she said.

If she wins $10,000 scholarship, the rising senior wants to go to SCAD or FIT to study fashion and costume design.

To see more of Hailey's designer duct tape outfit, visit her page on Duck Brand's website. To cast a vote of support, click here.