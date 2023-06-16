Johns Creek man sentenced to prison for life for sexually abusing girl for years

A Johns Creek man was found guilty on June 12 of four counts of rape, incest and aggravated child molestation and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 70 years by Judge Melynee Leftridge, according to a press release.

Brian Baker was arrested on May 12, 2018, after his then-13-year-old victim told another child about the sexual abuse she had been during since she was 8 years old. That child told his parents and his school and Fulton County law enforcement were notified.

The teenager repeated her claims repeatedly during the investigation and Baker admitted to sleeping in bed with the victim and texting her that she "turned him on" during an interview with the Johns Creek Police Department.

"Adults who get turned on by children and spend years sexually abusing them belong behind bars and away from society," said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. "I cannot imagine the strength it took for this young lady to repeat the gruesome details of her ordeal in order to get justice, and I hope she can find some peace and start to heal through this conviction."

The case was prosecuted by the office’s Crimes Against Children Unit Deputy District Attorney Lauren McAuley, Assistant District Attorney Robert Shapiro, Senior Investigator Natalie Brunner, and Victim Advocate Christen Clarke.