Johns Creek K-9 officer helps find missing 73-year-old woman

article

A Johns Creek Police K-9 officer is getting a lot of kudos for her help finding a missing woman.

The 73-year-old woman was reported missing from Forsyth County on June 22.

In a video taken from an officer's body cam, Pandora the K-9 Officer quickly grabs a scent.

About 22 minutes of tracking through the woods later, the dog led officers right to the missing woman.

"I think that's her dude," Pandora's handler is heard saying on the footage. "Yup, blue-sleeved shirt. Good girl!"

Thanks to Pandora's work, police were able to get the woman back home safe and sound.

You can watch the full video here.