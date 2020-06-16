Johns Creek investigating police chief after Facebook post on Black Lives Matter

article

Johns Creek officials have started an internal investigation into the city's police chief after he came under fire for a post he made on his personal Facebook page.

Police Chief Chris Byers told FOX 5 last week he was trying to bridge the gap between him being in ministry for 25 years and his work in law enforcement.

In the post, which has since been taken down, Byers called out religious leaders, their Black Lives Matter movement message and how many law enforcement officers are interpreting it in today's climate.

"I believe that the lives of every black man, woman, and child matter just as much as the lives of every white man, woman, and child and police officer. Just as with every other nationality we get the privilege of calling our neighbors and every religion represented," Byers said. "But I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters. It is not what you pastors and religious leaders think it is. Stop trying to be relevant and look deeper into what you are saying, posting, and tagging before you do it.

The police chief has since said he regrets the post.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Johns Creek City Manager said that after having conversations with community members, police officers, and city staff an internal investigation was opened into allegations against Byers unrelated to the social media post.

Byer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not said what the investigation is concerning but said that they will discuss the matter when the process is over.

During the investigation, Major Roland Castro will lead the Johns Creek Police Department.