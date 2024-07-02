Johnny Hollman death: Family to meet with Fulton County DA Willis

The family of Deacon Johnny Hollman is scheduled to meet with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday.

The family is demanding arrests and criminal charges in Hollman's death, not only against the former officer who tased him but also against the tow truck driver involved.

PREVIOUS STORY: Johnny Hollman death: Family of deacon killed during traffic stop seek charges against officer

On Aug. 10, 2023, Hollman was tased multiple times after refusing to sign a traffic ticket, leading to an abnormal heart rhythm and his death.

RELATED: Deacon Johnny Hollman community cookout

The family's attorney claims the tow truck driver also contributed to the fatal incident.

Hollman's death was ruled a homicide, and while Atlanta City Council approved a $3.8 million settlement, no charges have been filed.

Following Hollman's death, the Atlanta Police Department revised its ticketing procedures to avoid arresting individuals who refuse to sign traffic citations.

Officers will now write "refusal to sign" on the signature line and issue a copy of the charges instead of physically arresting the driver.