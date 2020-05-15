John Legend to perform during Morehouse School of Medicine's virtual commencement

Graduating medical school is a huge moment and this weekend Morehouse School of Medicine will celebrate with John Legend.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner will be part of the school's virtual commencement ceremony and will perform the song, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

It will be a moment to remember for more than 150 doctors, biomedical scientists, and public health practitioners graduating from Morehouse this weekend.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday and can be viewed here.