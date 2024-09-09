John Legend appearing on behalf of Harris-Walz campaign in Atlanta Monday

article

Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend will campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Atlanta on Monday.

Legend will appear at The Art of Voting Fireside Chat to engage Georgia's youth voters and community, according to a press release from the Harris Campaign.

Harris' campaign claims they are fighting for a "new way forward" that will make life better for young people in Georgia by creating good-paying jobs, lower housing costs for renters and first-time home buyers, and help end gun violence.

The event is not open to the public.

Legend performed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month.

It has also been announced that JD Vance, who is running with former President Donald Trump, will speak at the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition event at Cobb Galleria Centre on Sept. 16.

Additionally, Gwen Walz, who is the wife of Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, will make an appearance in Georgia this month.

Some of the biggest celebrities that are showing their support for both campaigns include:

Harris-Walz

Georga Clooney

Oprah Winfrey

Jeff Bridges

Jamie Lee Curtis

JJ Abrams

Yvette Nicole Brown

Mark Hamill

Octavia Spencer

Matt Damon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sally Field

Ben Stiller

Jason Isbell

Sigourney Weaver

Eva Longoria

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour

Fashion Designer Tory Burch

Nick Offerman

Jane Fonda

Katthy Griffin

Jason Bateman

John Stamos

Ed Helms

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Tiffany Haddish

Ike Barinholtz

Ariana Grande

Cecily Strong

Cardi B

Spike Lee

John Legend

Marren Morris

Mickey Guyton

Barbra Steisand

Mindy Kaling

Carole King

Charlie XCX

Demi Lovato

Foo Fighters

Jason Isbell

James Taylor

Jermaine Dupri

Katy Perry

Kesha

Lance Bass

Sheila E

Lil Jon

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maren Morris

Maxwell

Megan Thee Stallion

Mickey Guyton

Moby

Nick Offerman

Olivia Rodrigo

Patti LaBelle

Pink

Tina Knowles

Quavo

Questlove

Stevie Wonder

Kerry Washington

Additionally, Harris is supported by two former presidents and their wives -- Hillary Rodham Clinton and Bill Clinton and Michelle and Barrack Obama

Trump-Vance

Brittany Mahomes

Jason Alden

Kid Rock

Russell Brand

Savannah Chrisley

Amber Rose

Dana White

Roseanne Barr

Chris Janson

50 Cent

Hulk Hogan

Lil Wayne

Trace Adkins

Jon Voight

Scott Baio

James Woods

Dennis Quaid

Randy Quaid

Lee Greenwood

Wacka Flocka Flame

Ted Nugent

Dean Cain

Kevin Sorbo

Lil Pump

Robert Davi

Kristy Swanson

Antonio Sabato Jr.

Ryan Garcia

The Naked Cowboy

Sexxy Red

Aaron Lewis

Jim Caviezel

Don King

Brett Favre

Kelsey Grammer

