John Legend appearing on behalf of Harris-Walz campaign in Atlanta Monday
ATLANTA - Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend will campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in Atlanta on Monday.
Legend will appear at The Art of Voting Fireside Chat to engage Georgia's youth voters and community, according to a press release from the Harris Campaign.
Harris' campaign claims they are fighting for a "new way forward" that will make life better for young people in Georgia by creating good-paying jobs, lower housing costs for renters and first-time home buyers, and help end gun violence.
The event is not open to the public.
Legend performed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month.
It has also been announced that JD Vance, who is running with former President Donald Trump, will speak at the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition event at Cobb Galleria Centre on Sept. 16.
Additionally, Gwen Walz, who is the wife of Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, will make an appearance in Georgia this month.
Some of the biggest celebrities that are showing their support for both campaigns include:
Harris-Walz
Georga Clooney
Oprah Winfrey
Jeff Bridges
Jamie Lee Curtis
JJ Abrams
Yvette Nicole Brown
Mark Hamill
Octavia Spencer
Matt Damon
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sally Field
Ben Stiller
Jason Isbell
Sigourney Weaver
Eva Longoria
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour
Fashion Designer Tory Burch
Nick Offerman
Jane Fonda
Katthy Griffin
Jason Bateman
John Stamos
Ed Helms
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Tiffany Haddish
Ike Barinholtz
Ariana Grande
Cecily Strong
Cardi B
Spike Lee
John Legend
Marren Morris
Mickey Guyton
Barbra Steisand
Mindy Kaling
Carole King
Charlie XCX
Demi Lovato
Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell
James Taylor
Jermaine Dupri
Katy Perry
Kesha
Lance Bass
Sheila E
Lil Jon
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maren Morris
Maxwell
Megan Thee Stallion
Mickey Guyton
Moby
Nick Offerman
Olivia Rodrigo
Patti LaBelle
Pink
Tina Knowles
Quavo
Questlove
Stevie Wonder
Kerry Washington
Additionally, Harris is supported by two former presidents and their wives -- Hillary Rodham Clinton and Bill Clinton and Michelle and Barrack Obama
Trump-Vance
Brittany Mahomes
Jason Alden
Kid Rock
Russell Brand
Savannah Chrisley
Amber Rose
Dana White
Roseanne Barr
Chris Janson
50 Cent
Hulk Hogan
Lil Wayne
Trace Adkins
Jon Voight
Scott Baio
James Woods
Dennis Quaid
Randy Quaid
Lee Greenwood
Wacka Flocka Flame
Ted Nugent
Dean Cain
Kevin Sorbo
Lil Pump
Robert Davi
Kristy Swanson
Antonio Sabato Jr.
Ryan Garcia
The Naked Cowboy
Sexxy Red
Aaron Lewis
Jim Caviezel
Don King
Brett Favre
Kelsey Grammer
SOURCES
Forbes.com's list of celebrity endorsements
Billboard.com's list of musicians endorsing Harris
Deadline.com's list of celebrity endorsements
BuzzFeed's list of Trump celebrity endorsements