Job hunt ends in jail for Newnan man after robbery blunder

A Newnan man, who police say turned his job search into a robbery, was arrested after he mistakenly left his completed application at the restaurant.

It happened this past weekend at a Subway restaurant. Employees told police Jiquavious Seals had come in that day inquiring about a job and then left.

Later that day, investigators say he came in and snatched the cash drawer from the register and took off, but accidentally left behind a completed job application he had just filled out at a different restaurant.

"Everything. Everything you would leave in an application, or any citizen would leave in an application: name, date of birth, address," said Newnan Police Det. Marcos Gonzalez.

Police say Seals admitted to hunting for a job that day.

Police charged Seals with strong-arm robbery and he was booked into the Coweta County Jail. He is still being held on $10,000 bond as of Thursday evening.

So far, police have no explanation for what apparently changed Seals' mind from earning money to taking it.