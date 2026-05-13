Joanne Feldman named chief meteorologist for FOX 5 Storm Team

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The Brief Joanne Feldman has been named chief meteorologist for the FOX 5 Storm Team after 19 years of weather coverage at the station. Feldman will maintain her morning role on Good Day Atlanta while Jonathan Stacey moves to lead the weekday evening weather reports. The leadership changes follow the retirement of David Chandley in April.



There is a new chief in town! Meteorologist Joanne Feldman has been tapped to lead the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Joanne Feldman named chief

Local perspective:

The three-time Emmy Award-winning and AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist has been with FOX 5 Atlanta for the past 19 years. The Marietta native and Lassiter High School and University of Georgia graduate has been a staple of weekday mornings on "Good Day Atlanta." Fans will be happy to hear that she will continue to deliver the weather on GDA from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., then as co-anchor of the 10 a.m. hour alongside Natalie McCann and Alex Whittler.

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

‘I am incredibly honored’

What they're saying:

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon by Scott Stucky, station vice president and news director.

"FOX 5 Atlanta has long been a trusted source for important weather information on television, and now on our live stream and digital platforms as well. Joanne and Jonathan are experienced, talented meteorologists and excellent communicators. They will help maintain the station’s position as a market leader in weather coverage, along with the entire FOX 5 Storm Team," Stucky said.

"I am incredibly honored by the trust placed in me to take on this new role leading an excellent team of meteorologists. I consider it a bonus to be in the unique position of serving as Chief Meteorologist while remaining on ‘Good Day Atlanta.’ To live this dream in my hometown is a blessing and a privilege I do not take lightly, thanks to so many loyal FOX 5 viewers," Feldman said.

Additionally, Stucky announced that FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey would serve as weekday evening meteorologist for the station’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, as well as providing weather updates on FOX Local.

"Weather never stops changing, and people want forecasts that are easy to understand, reliable, and available wherever they are and on whatever screen they’re using. I’m excited to keep serving Atlanta and North Georgia with smart, impactful weather coverage that helps people stay prepared and connected," Stacey said.

Decades of forecasting experience

Dig deeper:

Feldman joined the FOX 5 Storm Team in 2007, originally serving as the weekend evening meteorologist. Her career began at Penn State University, where she was one of only two graduate students chosen to forecast for the acclaimed "Weather World." Before arriving in Atlanta, she served as chief meteorologist at WTVD in Raleigh/Durham and held key roles at KFSN and KMPH in Fresno. A proud University of Georgia alumna with a B.S. in Geography, Joanne completed her graduate meteorology studies at Penn State as an American Meteorological Society scholar. She is a designated Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the AMS.

Stacey arrived at FOX 5 Atlanta in 2021, transitioning from weekend evenings to his current role as a weekday midday meteorologist. He brings a diverse background to the team, having previously worked as a lifestyle host, anchor, and meteorologist for WBTV in Charlotte. His experience includes stops at WJXT in Jacksonville, WAFF in Huntsville, and a prestigious NABJ-NBC News Fellowship in New York. Jonathan holds a degree in Mass Communications and Journalism from Middle Tennessee State University, as well as a B.S. in Geosciences from Mississippi State. He is recognized with the National Weather Association Broadcaster’s Seal of Approval.

Your FOX 5 Storm Team

What's next:

Feldman was promoted following the retirement of meteorologist David Chandley in April after 42 years.

Feldman and Stacey, alongside Laurann Robinson and Alex Forbes, make up the core of the FOX 5 Storm Team, the dedicated team for 24-hour forecasting, severe weather tracking, and regional climate trends for metro Atlanta and North Georgia.