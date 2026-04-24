FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist David Chandley signs off after 42 years
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley is saying goodbye to the station and entering retirement after 42 years of broadcasting in Georgia.
A storied career in Georgia weather
What we know:
David Chandley’s career in the state began in Albany and included stops in Columbus and Macon before he spent 38 years in Atlanta. He worked for more than 20 years at WSB-TV before joining FOX 5 Atlanta as chief meteorologist in 2015.
Over the last 11 years, he led the storm team through major events, including tornado outbreaks and severe winter storms. Chandley is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he served as a student trainer while dreaming of a career in television.
Looking toward the future
What we don't know:
The station has not yet announced who will succeed Chandley as the next chief meteorologist for the FOX 5 Storm Team.
Impact on the community
Why you should care:
Beyond his weather reports, Chandley leaves a legacy of service through charity work with various organizations across North Georgia. He became known to many families as the "Chief Santa Tracker," a holiday tradition he shared with his own grandchildren, Eleanor, Piper and Coco, in the TV studio each year.
His colleagues and friends, including former Braves player Jeff Francoeur, noted that Chandley’s impact off-camera has been just as significant as his work on the air.
Family traditions and retirement
The backstory:
While Chandley was often beholden to the clock due to the demands of the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. news, his family maintained special traditions, such as eating at Waffle House after the annual lighting of the great tree.
In retirement, Chandley said he looks forward to winding down and being present for all family milestones.
His daughter, Leah, joked that since his voice has been in her kitchen via the television her whole life, he will now be in her kitchen in person for dinner.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a FOX 5 Atlanta broadcast segment featuring a career retrospective and interviews with David Chandley, his wife Lynn, his daughter Leah and his colleagues.