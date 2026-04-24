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FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist David Chandley signs off after 42 years

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 24, 2026 7:38pm EDT
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
FOX 5 Storm Team Chief David Chandley signs off

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief David Chandley signs off

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley signed off from FOX 5 Atlanta for the final time Friday after a 42-year career in weather broadcasting. We wish you well and you will be missed!

The Brief

    • FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley is retiring after a career in Georgia that spanned 42 years.
    • Chandley joined the FOX 5 team in 2015 to fulfill his dream of becoming a chief meteorologist.
    • The longtime broadcaster plans to spend his retirement focusing on his roles as a husband, father and grandfather.

ATLANTA - FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley is saying goodbye to the station and entering retirement after 42 years of broadcasting in Georgia.

A storied career in Georgia weather

What we know:

David Chandley’s career in the state began in Albany and included stops in Columbus and Macon before he spent 38 years in Atlanta. He worked for more than 20 years at WSB-TV before joining FOX 5 Atlanta as chief meteorologist in 2015. 

Over the last 11 years, he led the storm team through major events, including tornado outbreaks and severe winter storms. Chandley is a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he served as a student trainer while dreaming of a career in television.

David Chandley retires after 42 years in weather

David Chandley retires after 42 years in weather

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley is saying goodbye, retiring after a 42-year career in television weather, including 38 years spent serving viewers in Atlanta.

Looking toward the future

What we don't know:

The station has not yet announced who will succeed Chandley as the next chief meteorologist for the FOX 5 Storm Team.

David Chandley's final full forecast

David Chandley's final full forecast

Watch FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley's final forecast on FOX 5 News at 6 p.m. 

Impact on the community

Why you should care:

Beyond his weather reports, Chandley leaves a legacy of service through charity work with various organizations across North Georgia. He became known to many families as the "Chief Santa Tracker," a holiday tradition he shared with his own grandchildren, Eleanor, Piper and Coco, in the TV studio each year. 

His colleagues and friends, including former Braves player Jeff Francoeur, noted that Chandley’s impact off-camera has been just as significant as his work on the air.

The Chandley family on FOX 5 News at 5 p.m.

The Chandley family on FOX 5 News at 5 p.m.

As we bid a fond farewell to FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley, we invited the entire Chandley clan on FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. to help us say goodbye to someone who is just like family.

Family traditions and retirement

The backstory:

While Chandley was often beholden to the clock due to the demands of the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. news, his family maintained special traditions, such as eating at Waffle House after the annual lighting of the great tree. 

David Chandley's grandkids give forecast

David Chandley's grandkids give forecast

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley is retiring, so he decided to audition some folks who might be able to take over for him some day: his grandchildren. This will make your day and we will certainly miss Chandley and his family.

In retirement, Chandley said he looks forward to winding down and being present for all family milestones. 

His daughter, Leah, joked that since his voice has been in her kitchen via the television her whole life, he will now be in her kitchen in person for dinner.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a FOX 5 Atlanta broadcast segment featuring a career retrospective and interviews with David Chandley, his wife Lynn, his daughter Leah and his colleagues.

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