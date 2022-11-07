Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67

article

President and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis has died. He was 67.

His father and namesake started the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in the early 70s. The younger Ellis, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School went to work at his father’s dealership where he would sweep the floors, move vehicles, and perform light mechanical work.

After graduation, he would become a full-time mechanic and eventually move to the dealership department.

Working his way up the ranks, at 28, he would become the general manager of the Porsche-Audi in Tucker, the family company at the time had just acquired. Ellis would continue to climb in his family’s businesses, learning all aspects.

In 2015, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group.

Over his nearly two decades, the family business would grow to where it is today with 20 dealerships consisting of 17 brands and a collision center.

Ellis was heavily involved in the community. He served as the chairman of the Chamblee Doraville Community Improvement District, a public-private partnership which focused on accessibility, access, and the health of businesses in northern DeKalb County.

He was also heavily involved in numerous chambers of commerce.

The City of Chamblee remembered Ellis in a post on its Facebook page writing:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Ellis, longtime community advocate for the City of Chamblee.

"Jimmy was an inspiration to everyone and widely admired as a visionary community leader, a friend, and family man.

"Our deepest condolences to the Ellis family and to the entire Jim Ellis Automotive team. Jimmy leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire us all."

Ellis was also deeply committed to local schools and organizations. Ads for his family’s many brands, which were already well-known by locals, would often find its way into the back of yearbooks, signs at local sports fields, and other flyers. Many, reacting to the news of his death on social media, say it was more out of a commitment to his community than a need to advertise.

On the Facebook page for The Blue and Gold Foundation, an alumni-led organization to support Chamblee High School, Ellis was remembered for his generosity writing:

"Our hearts are broken with the passing of Jimmy Ellis. Jimmy Ellis and the Ellis family have been strong supporters of the Blue & Gold Foundation and Chamblee High School for so many years. We send our deepest condolences and love to the Ellis Family and the Jim Ellis Automotive Group family."

Ellis was also a supporter of Atlanta sports, especially rooting for the Atlanta Falcons and Yellow Jackets.

His hobbies included boating, fishing, golfing, exercising and, of course, driving fast cars.

He is survived by his wife, the love of his life of 48 years, Glynnell Ellis, as well as his children and grandchildren.

The family is asking that instead of flowers, donations should be made to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center - Medical Office Building at Scottish Rite Hospital in his honor.

All Jim Ellis locations will be closed on Wednesday for his funeral.

Service and burial arraignments are being handles by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.