Jimmy Carter's centennial birthday marked by family reunion, patriotic flyover

In brief: Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday with family in his hometown of Plains. A U.S. Navy flyover with F-18s and World War II planes honored Carter, a Navy veteran, bringing joy to those in attendance. Family and friends recounted personal moments with Carter, emphasizing his impact and legacy.



It was a family affair in Plains on Tuesday as the nation’s 39th president celebrated his centennial birthday at home surrounded by family.

In former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown, there were multiple events to mark his 100th birthday, which comes 19 months after entering hospice care.

"We never thought this day would come," said Jill Stuckey, superintendent of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. "We never thought that President Carter was going to live to be 100."

Stuckey is a close friend of Carter. She says she sees him daily. She was there with the former president and his family on Tuesday as they watched the U.S. Navy perform a flyover to honor the Navy veteran’s birthday.

"He came out, a good number of his family members were surrounding him, watching the F-18s fly over and then the World War II planes," she said. "So, put a big smile on everybody's face."

Family members came in for the big birthday bash, including the younger sister of the late Rosalynn Carter. She says she saw the former president earlier in the day.

"He’s special, he did tell me he loved me the other day," said Allethea Wall, Rosalynn’s younger sister. "Which shocked the aids because they said he hadn’t been saying much."

MORE COVERAGE:

Part of the birthday celebration in Carter's hometown included a naturalization ceremony where 100 new U.S. citizens took the ‘Oath of Allegiance.’

The moment is something they say they will never forget because their dream was realized in Plains, during the birthday celebration of a former president.

"It's such a big deal for me and it's amazing," said Adriana Vickers.

"It's an honor to become a U.S. citizen on the birthday of the 39th President," said Jean Antoine.