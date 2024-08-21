Jimmy Carter and JFK’s grandchildren unite at DNC to support Harris

In Brief Jason Carter speaks about his grandfather’s legacy and health at the Democratic National Convention. Jimmy Carter, who turns 100 on Oct. 1, hopes to vote for Kamala Harris despite being in hospice care. Trump has mentioned Jimmy Carter several times on the campaign trail. Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson, also spoke at the DNC, likening Harris to his grandfather’s vision.



Former President Jimmy Carter's grandson, Jason Carter, was one of the first speakers on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

In his brief speech, Jason spoke about his grandfather and his legacy of service. He also reiterated that Jimmy Carter, who will turn 100 on Oct. 1 and has been in hospice since February 2023, hopes to cast his ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris (early voting starts Oct. 15 in Georgia).

"My grandfather can’t wait to vote for Kamala Harris. She reminds us all that the promise of America remains unchanged. We are one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all, and my grandfather knows that with her as our next president, we will keep that promise," Jason Carter said.

The former president's son, Chip, was reportedly talking to his father about his 100th birthday when Mr. Carter told him, "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris."

Jason Carter also gave a brief update on Mr. Carter's health, saying, "Papa is holding on, he is hopeful, and though his body may be weak tonight, his spirit is as strong as ever."

The younger Carter also made several comparisons between Carter and Harris during his speech.

Jimmy's friendship with Joe Biden

Jimmy Carter and President Joe Biden have been friends for almost 50 years. Biden, a first-term senator at the time, supported Carter when he announced his bid for president in 1976. Carter also supported Biden when it was his turn to run for president. After Biden defeated Trump, he and his wife, Jill, visited the Carters in their hometown of Plains. Mr. Carter reportedly asked Biden to deliver his eulogy during that visit.

The Bidens visit Rosalyn and Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia. Source: FOX News

The former president and Rosalynn Carter were also hopeful when President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris were elected in 2020. A statement was released saying that Carter and his wife Rosalynn "are proud" of Biden and Harris and "look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."

Jason Carter isn't the only one talking about his grandfather.

Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has made several remarks about former President Jimmy Carter, often in the context of drawing comparisons to other political figures.

For instance, in January 2024, Trump commented that Carter, often criticized for his presidency, would now be considered "brilliant" compared to Joe Biden. Trump also noted Carter’s happiness, suggesting that Carter might now be seen more favorably due to current political circumstances. These comments were part of Trump's broader strategy to criticize President Biden by drawing contrasts with past presidents.

In 2019, after the former president suggested Trump's presidency was illegitimate due to Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump responded dismissively, labeling Carter as "a nice man" but "a terrible president."

Jason Carter wasn't the only grandchild who took the stage on Tuesday night at the DNC.

Grandson of John F. Kennedy

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy (JFK), also gave a short speech. Schlossberg told the crowd in Chicago that Harris reflects the spirit of his grandfather's call to the American people.

"She believes in America, like my grandfather did," he said, "that we do things not because they are easy but because they are hard."

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

John F. Kennedy, often referred to as JFK, was the 35th President of the United States, serving from January 1961 until his assassination in November 1963. He is best known for his leadership during the Cuban Missile Crisis, his efforts to advance civil rights, and his ambitious vision for America's space program, which led to the goal of landing a man on the moon.

During a speech meant to inspire Americans to support NASA's mission to land on the moon before the end of the 1960s, JFK said, "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too."

Jimmy Carter’s 100th Birthday

Mr. Carter will turn 100 years old on Oct. 1. Several celebrations and events are being planned to mark the occasion, including a special musical celebration at Fox Theatre on Sept. 17.

Jimmy Carter was president from 1977 until 1981. He became the longest-living U.S. president in 2019 at the age of 94. The former president's last public appearance was at the memorial service and funeral for his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter, who died at the age of 96 in November 2023.

In June, Jason told Southern Living that his grandfather was no longer awake every day, but he was still experiencing the world as best he can. However, Jason has said that his grandfather has been much more alert in the last couple of months.

Future for Jason Carter

Jason Carter, 49, is a former Georgia state senator who ran for governor in 2014, but lost the election to Nathan Deal. He currently works as a lawyer and chairs The Carter Center, the human rights organization founded by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in 1982. The center is located in Atlanta. He is routinely mentioned as a candidate for governor in 2026.

