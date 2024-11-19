Jimmy Atchinson shooting: Hearing set for ex-APD officer indicted for murder

article

A now-retired Atlanta police officer indicted for the murder of a man hiding in a closet will appear in federal court on Tuesday morning for a hearing.

Sung Kim was working on an FBI fugitive task force when he shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison in 2019 during a raid at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Police said Atchison stole a woman’s purse and cell phone and then ran from officers through the apartment complex. Kim, a longtime Atlanta officer, found Atchison in the closet after a foot chase and shot him.

Family members claimed Atchison raised his hands to surrender when he was shot in the face. Kim said Atchison made a threatening move and believed Atchison had a weapon. The man was not armed.

A report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined Atchison was given conflicting commands, Atchison family attorney Tanya Miller has said. She said one task force member told Atchison to come out with his hands up, while another told him not to move.

Kim was not wearing a body camera because, at the time, FBI policy prohibited its use by agents and task force members.

Atchinson's death caused the Atlanta Police Department to re-evaluate its role on federal task forces as the federal policy clashes with the department’s policy on body-worn cameras. All APD officers are required to wear body cameras while on duty.

Kim retired from the force a few months after the shooting. In 2022, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Kim on charges that include felony murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Last year, a judge ruled that Kim's case should be moved to federal court. He has since pleaded not guilty to his charges.