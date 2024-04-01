Congress launches probe of city cops on federal task forces after Jimmy Atchison shooting

Congress’ Government Accountability Office has launched an investigation into federal task forces involving local police.

Sung Kim, the Atlanta officer now indicted in Jimmy Atchison’s death was on one of those task forces during that 2019 shooting.

He faces charges of felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, and violation of the oath of office.

Atchison’s dad, Jimmy Hill, said this congressional investigation is a small step toward change.

"The Justice Department says that it’s committed to vigorously prosecuting law-enforcement officers who willingly disregard the constitution," Hill said. "That’s what this officer did."

Kim was an Atlanta officer working with an FBI task force in 2019 when prosecutors say he shot and killed Atchison, who was wanted on an attempted robbery charge.

"He was unarmed, he was surrendering, posed no threat, and he complied. So why would you take his life?" Hill asked.

Kim had a body cam, but it wasn’t on because of federal policies.

Ever since, Atchison’s family has fought for more police oversight.

"Every day I relive those moments, he said. "They say a man ain’t supposed to cry, but I don’t know who told that lie."

The family’s advocacy has led Sen. Jon Ossoff to ask Congress’ Government Accountability Office to investigate how the U.S. Department of Justice uses these task forces.

The purpose of the letter was, "to promote clarity regarding federal policies and practices surrounding the task force," Ossoff said.

"The state can indict these officers, and the officers can go to the feds because they’re working on these task forces," said Tammie Featherstone, Atchison’s aunt.

Congress’s investigative arm has now agreed to look into the Department of Justice’s task force policies, NBC News first reported last week .

"It’s a step in the right direction. Because this needs to be brought to the forefront.

Kim’s lawyers successfully petitioned a judge to move the case to federal court because it was a federal task force.

Since Atchison’s death, APD has pulled out of these task forces and the Department of Justice allows local officers to turn on their body cams while they’re working them.

"It’s bigger than us. It’s so much bigger than us," said Featherstone, Atchison’s aunt. "There’s a lot of families out there that cannot fight, that don’t have the strength to fight."

Kim’s attorney and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.