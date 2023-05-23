Man dies in shooting on Jett Street in Atlanta; shooter at large

article

Atlanta police are searching for the shooter who killed one man on Jett Street.

The shooting was reported just before noon Tuesday on Jett Street near Sunset Avenue.

Investigators found the body of a man in his mid-20s. Police have not released his name.

K9 officers and other investigators blocked off part of the street as they work to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

The investigation is in its early stages and police have not identified anyone involved.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.