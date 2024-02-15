Jennifer Lopez bringing 'This Is Me...Now' tour to Atlanta
ATLANTA - Actor, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez has announced a tour for her new album "This Is Me...Now," which is being released Feb. 16.
The album is a sequel to "This Is Me...Then," which was released 20 years ago.
"This Is Me…Now" is her first studio album in nearly a decade. Her lyrics reportedly delve into the highs and lows of life, love, and relationships with unflinching honesty and introspection as she unveils a genuine story of growth, resilience, hard work, and the transformative power of self-love.
The 2024 tour will consist of more than 30 cities across North America, including a stop in Atlanta on Aug. 25 at State Farm Arena.
General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at LiveNation.com.
There will also be presale events for the J.Lo Fan Club, a Citi presale and Verizon presale.
The fan club presale will start at 9 a.m. Feb. 20. The Citi and Verizon presales will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 22.
A film titled "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" is also making its premiere on Friday on Prime Video. The film is a musical and visual reimagining of the life events that inspired the album.
Most recently, Lopez was featured in Dunkin Donuts’ Super Bowl LVIII commercial and dropped a new version of "Can’t Get Enough ft. Latto'' which she performed on SNL.
TOUR DATES:
June 26: Orlando, Florida — Kia Center
June 28: Miami, Florida — Kaseya Center
July 2: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
July 3: Edinburg, Texas — Bert Ogden Arena*
July 5: San Antonio, Texas — Frost Bank Center
July 6: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
July 9: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center
July 11: Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum
July 13: Anaheim, California — Honda Center
July 16: San Francisco, California — Chase Center
July 17: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center
July 19: Palm Springs, California — Acrisure Arena
July 20: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena*
July 22: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
July 24: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center
July 26: Rosemont, Illinois — Allstate Arena
July 27: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena
July 31: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 2: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena*#
Aug. 5: Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre*#
Aug. 7: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden
Aug. 9: Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena
Aug. 10: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center
Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 14: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Aug. 16: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden
Aug. 20: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Aug. 22: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 24: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
Aug. 25: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
Aug. 27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
Aug. 30: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center
Aug. 31: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center*
INTERVIEW ABOUT ALBUM
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EwY0guEOWag?si=ZqvNizAd39B_jJTW" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>