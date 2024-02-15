Jennifer Lopez bringing 'This Is Me...Now' tour to Atlanta

article

Actor, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez has announced a tour for her new album "This Is Me...Now," which is being released Feb. 16.

The album is a sequel to "This Is Me...Then," which was released 20 years ago.

"This Is Me…Now" is her first studio album in nearly a decade. Her lyrics reportedly delve into the highs and lows of life, love, and relationships with unflinching honesty and introspection as she unveils a genuine story of growth, resilience, hard work, and the transformative power of self-love.

The 2024 tour will consist of more than 30 cities across North America, including a stop in Atlanta on Aug. 25 at State Farm Arena.

General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at LiveNation.com.

There will also be presale events for the J.Lo Fan Club, a Citi presale and Verizon presale.

The fan club presale will start at 9 a.m. Feb. 20. The Citi and Verizon presales will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 22.

A film titled "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" is also making its premiere on Friday on Prime Video. The film is a musical and visual reimagining of the life events that inspired the album.

Most recently, Lopez was featured in Dunkin Donuts’ Super Bowl LVIII commercial and dropped a new version of "Can’t Get Enough ft. Latto'' which she performed on SNL.

TOUR DATES:

June 26: Orlando, Florida — Kia Center

June 28: Miami, Florida — Kaseya Center

July 2: Austin, Texas — Moody Center

July 3: Edinburg, Texas — Bert Ogden Arena*

July 5: San Antonio, Texas — Frost Bank Center

July 6: Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

July 9: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center

July 11: Los Angeles, California — Kia Forum

July 13: Anaheim, California — Honda Center

July 16: San Francisco, California — Chase Center

July 17: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center

July 19: Palm Springs, California — Acrisure Arena

July 20: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena*

July 22: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena

July 24: Tulsa, Oklahoma — BOK Center

July 26: Rosemont, Illinois — Allstate Arena

July 27: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 30: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — PPG Paints Arena

July 31: Detroit, Michigan — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 2: Toronto, Ontario — Scotiabank Arena*#

Aug. 5: Montreal, Quebec — Bell Centre*#

Aug. 7: Boston, Massachusetts — TD Garden

Aug. 9: Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena

Aug. 10: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 14: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Aug. 16: New York, New York — Madison Square Garden

Aug. 20: Cleveland, Ohio — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Aug. 22: Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 24: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena

Aug. 25: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena

Aug. 27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

Aug. 30: New Orleans, Louisiana — Smoothie King Center

Aug. 31: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center*

INTERVIEW ABOUT ALBUM

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EwY0guEOWag?si=ZqvNizAd39B_jJTW" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>