Missing: 82-year-old man last scene leaving Lithonia-area hospital

Police are desperately searching for a missing 82-year-old man last seen leaving Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Jay Garrett was last seen leaving the hospital located along DeKalb Medical Parkway between Snapfinger Woods Drive and Hillandale Road near Lithonia.

Garrett is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray, balding hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shirt, and black pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.