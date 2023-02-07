Jasper’s The Old Mulehouse serves up food, music, and history

The city of Jasper, Georgia is rich with history: founded in 1857, the Pickens County seat was named for Revolutionary War hero William Jasper and bears the nickname "The First Mountain City."

And at one popular downtown restaurant, that history is served up daily — alongside delicious food and drinks!

The Old Mulehouse is located just steps away from the Pickens County Courthouse in downtown Jasper, in a century-old building that boasts an incredible mountain view from its outdoor deck. With a kitchen under the leadership of executive chef Peter Brandes, The Old Mulehouse specializes in modern tavern cuisine (including fish and chips, shrimp and grits, and burgers) and highlights beer and wine from Georgia breweries and vineyards. Live music is also a big part of the experience at The Old Mulehouse, with performers scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights and during Sunday brunch.

So, what’s on the menu for Valentine’s Day? Chef Brandes says specials include a tomato basil bisque, mixed greens salad tossed with champagne raspberry vinaigrette, shrimp and salmon mousse with tomato cream sauce, and seared diver scallops. Oh, and you must indulge in something sweet on Valentine’s Day, right? So, the special dessert is a chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecake.

The Old Mulehouse is located at 2 North Main Street in Jasper, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.