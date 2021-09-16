Jasper man arrested for soliciting sex from minor outside of US, GBI says

A Jasper man was arrested on Monday after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he tried to pay for sex with a minor who lived outside the United States.

Roland Buchanan, 67, was charged with one count each of criminal attempts to commit the offense of human trafficking, criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, pandering, and sexual exploitation of children.

GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit was tipped off and conducted a search of Buchanan’s home, eventually leading to his arrest.

Buchanan was booked into the Pickens County jail.

Anyone with information on this or any similar case is asked to call the unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

