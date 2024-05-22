Grand jury indicts father of 2-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell for toddler's murder

article

A Fulton County grand jury has indicted an East Point man accused of murdering his 2-year-old son and lying to police about the boy's disappearance.

Artavious North is facing charges of murder, felony murder, first-degree cruelty to children, concealing the death of another, and abandonment of a dead body in connection with the death of his son, J'Asiah Mitchell.

East Point police discovered the body of a child on Aug. 23, 2023, at the East Point Transfer Station, a garbage facility, on South Martin Street. Investigators said the body had been out in the elements for several days.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ J'Asiah Mitchell (Supplied)

About a week later, the Fulton County medical examiner identified the remains as the missing toddler and charged North with his murder.

Officers and members of the community had been searching for Mitchell since the night of Aug. 16 when North told police that the boy was kidnapped at the Aspen Woods Apartments on Flat Shoals Road.

According to North, a group of armed robbers cut him off as he was leaving the apartment complex and took the child.

North was first taken into custody on charges of lying to police. They said they had reason to believe the toddler had not been kidnapped. At the time of his arrest, investigators told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes he was considered a person of interest in the boy's disappearance.

He has been held at the Fulton County Jail since he was initially taken into custody.