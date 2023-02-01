13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving Jonesboro home, police say

article

Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Authorities say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on the 7000th block of Conkle Road in Jonesboro at around 11:15 a.m. without permission. That was the last time anyone heard from her.

According to police, Willis suffers from multiple mental illnesses.

The missing girl is described as being 4-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with blonde patches.

Willis was last known to be wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants. She was also carrying a pink purse.

If you have any information about where Willis could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.