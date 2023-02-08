Police urgently searching for missing 12-year-old Atlanta boy

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a 12-year-old boy officials are saying is critically missing.

Janari Morrison's mother told police she last saw her 12-year-old son Tuesday morning when he got on his school bus near his home on Bent Creek Way in southwest Atlanta.

School officials tell FOX 5 that they know that Janari was at Young Middle School all day and got on the bus to go home.

However, at some point during his travels home, Janari disappeared.

The missing boy is described as being 4-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 90 pounds. He was last known to be wearing glasses, a gold shirt, and blue pants.

If you have any information about where Janari Morrison is, please call 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577–TIPS (8477).