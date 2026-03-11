Falcons' James Pearce Jr. court date set for Rickea Jackson protective order, records say

article

The Brief James Pearce Jr. faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated stalking and battery of a police officer. Rickea Jackson obtained a temporary protective order, stating in court documents, "James will kill me." An April 21 hearing will determine if the protective injunction against Pearce becomes permanent.



Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. is scheduled to appear in a Miami-Dade County courtroom next month for a hearing regarding a protective injunction filed by WNBA star Rickea Jackson following his arrest in February.

The backstory:

Pearce is accused of ramming Jackson’s car in Doral on Feb. 7. According to a police report, Jackson called 911 to report that she was being stalked. When police arrived, they said the 23-year-old Pearce jumped into his Lamborghini, leading officers on a brief chase before crashing. He is also accused of striking a police officer in the knee with his vehicle.

In addition to charges of fleeing or eluding police, aggravated battery, and resisting officers, he faces two counts of aggravated stalking.

Jackson, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, filed and was granted a temporary protective order immediately following the incident. That order forbids Pearce from coming within 500 feet of her home or workplace and prohibits him from driving within 100 feet of her vehicle.

What they're saying:

In court documents obtained by ESPN, she reportedly told the court that she was "in fear of my life" and that "James will kill me." The 24-year-old Jackson told investigators the couple had broken up after a three-year relationship.

The other side:

Pearce has maintained his innocence. Speaking through his attorney, he stated, "While allegations have the power to shape a narrative, they are hardly the full, complete story."

What's next:

The hearing to determine if the protective order will be made permanent is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 21.