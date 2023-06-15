Jamaican Dance Theater Company coming to Atlanta

article

The Jamaica National Dance Theater Company is taking its 60th-anniversary tour to the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

It will be the company’s first performance since 2005. The performers are happy to showcase Jamaican culture and pay tribute to reggae artist Rita Marley.



All proceeds will go to the Calabar High School Endowment Fund, the Atlanta Chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and Just People, Inc.

The first show will begin at 8 p.m. on June 24, and the next will begin at 2 p.m. on June 25.