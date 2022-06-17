Jail medical assistant who admitted to getting high before work arrested in Mississippi, sheriff's office says

An ex-Fulton County Jail Medical Assistant accused of running away when staff questioned her about smelling like marijuana was arrested in Mississippi, the sheriff's office said.

TreQuera Lashell Ford was a contracted medical assistant for the Fulton County Jail. Officials said she admitted to smoking pot in her car before coming to work.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said an extensive search across jurisdictions led to her arrest in Grenada, Mississippi.

"Let me be clear, if you attempt to smuggle anything into the Fulton County Jail, you will be caught, and you will be arrested," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said. "Our deputies and investigators worked relentlessly to bring this fugitive to justice."

The incident happened on May 14. The contract nurse reportedly showed up to work smelling like marijuana.

"Captain Strozier, she smelled a hint of marijuana," Sheriff Labat said shortly after the incident. "She asked and actually the young lady said she had smoked prior to coming to work which is against our rules and regulations. We began to search her bag as normal and she grabbed her keys and ran, walked through the parking lot, jumped in her car and left."

Deputies reportedly discovered 6.8 ounces of marijuana, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco.

Sheriff Labat said investigators also reviewed a recorded phone call between the suspect and other individuals in which it appeared Ford discussed how she would get the drugs into the jail.

"There is evidence that proves, via phone call, that this may not be the only occasion of her doing this," the sheriff said

Ford had worked at the jail for a few months.



