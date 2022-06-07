Nurse caught on camera smuggling drugs into Coweta County Jail, deputies say

A Coweta County nurse is facing felony judge charges for allegedly being caught on camera sneaking drugs into the county's jail.

Keeping drugs and other contraband out of any jail is a full-time job and a priority in keeping the Coweta County Jail safe for everyone inside. A nurse who is supposed to be there to improve the health of the inmates instead has been charged with dealing drugs that she allegedly smuggled in.

In a video obtained by FOX 5 News, nurse Shaneika Roberts in the scrubs speaks to a jail inmate at a counter

The move is so subtle, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said, but it stood out to trained eyes and investigators who say they were tipped to trouble.

The inmate allegedly reaches into the Roberts' pocket and retrieves something and then drops it down into the front of his jail jumpsuit.

In the video, deputies say you can see the contraband fall all the way down the inside of the inmate’s pant leg.

Deputies say they searched that inmate's cell and found the drugs that Roberts allegedly smuggled into the jail.

"We can't tolerate anything like that. It's illegal on the outside, and it's certainly illegal on the inside," Investigator Toby Nix says.

The sheriff’s office says Roberts was a Licensed Practical Nurse that had worked in the jail for three years. They say they have charged her with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and crossing the guard line with contraband.

Deputies say a search of that inmates jail pod turned up marijuana, meth, and fentanyl as well as other contraband.

For now Roberts faces charges only related to marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says Roberts could face additional charges, and they expect more arrests to be made as the investigation continues.