Fulton County Jail worker on the run after attempting to smuggle in illegal items, sheriff says

A medical assistant at the Fulton County Jail is on the run after sheriff’s deputies said she tried to smuggle illegal drugs and cigarettes in the secured detention facility during her shift.

TreQuera Lashell Ford, 24, is wanted for numerous drug charges, obstruction, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Deputies said Ford admitted to the guard stationed at the security checkpoint that she had smoke marijuana before her shift after he recognized the smell. The guard was about to have her go through the security checkpoint procedures when deputies said she told the guard she forgot something in her car, rushing off and leaving her personal belongings there.

Once checked, deputies said they found 192 grams of marijuana in the bag, along with 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes, and loose tobacco. The jail is a tobacco-free zone and cigarettes are considered contraband, the sheriff said.

"We have zero tolerance for anyone attempting to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail," said Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat. "There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals, who are contractors providing services at the Jail, obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk. When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges. I commend that sharp deputy for her good instincts."

Warrants were issued for Ford, who was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plates.

Anyone who sees Ford is asked to call 911.