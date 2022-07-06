Coweta County gun range murders: Man indicted in deadly armed robbery

article

The 21-year-old man accused of murdering three people and stealing firearms from a Coweta County gun range was indicted on 16 charges on Tuesday.

Jacob Christian Muse faces three county each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He also faces a sole count of armed robbery.

Muse is accused of going into the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range and killing Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk before walking out with more than three dozen firearms.

Three family members murdered at Georgia gun store

Few details are being released about the crime that claimed the lives of three people on April 8 at a Coweta County gun range.

What known is that sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., at least one person entered the Lock, Stock & Barrel located at 514 Bohannon Road in Grantville. The range, which is located roughly 24 miles north of LaGrange and roughly 50 miles south of Atlanta, was closed at the time.

What happened during the short time police said Muse was inside has not been released, but what was found by police officers when they arrived about 8 p.m. Police said they found the owner, 71-year-old Tommy Hawk, and his wife, Evelyn and their teenage grandson Luke dead.

EVERYTHING KNOWN ABOUT THE COWETA COUNTY GUN RANGE TRIPLE MURDER

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Luke.

Community shocked by Georgia gun store murders

The Hawks are well-known and well-loved family in the community.

Richard Hawk, the Coweta County Coroner, responded to the scene. He is also the son of Tommy and Evelyn and the father of Luke.

The Grantville Police Department, which is a force of about a dozen officers, soon got help from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the Troup County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the ATF, and the FBI.

What was taken during the Georgia gun store murders?

The joint task force working the case executed a search warrant on Muse's College Park home in April. Inside, police said investigators found the handguns and long guns stolen from Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on April 8. ATF agents were able to verify the serial numbers on the firearms as those taken during the crime.

As many as 40 weapons and a camera DVR were taken that night, investigators said.

What was the motive behind the Georgia gun store murders?

Investigators said Muse used to live in Grantville and event was a customer of the gun range, having purchased a weapon at the store and spent time of the family-owned gun range itself.

As with many of the details about the crime, investigators have not yet released a motive behind the crime.

When is Jacob Christian Muse expected back in court?

The next court hearing for Muse is scheduled for Aug. 17.