Coweta County gun range murders: Hawk family responds to arrest of 21-year-old suspect

The family of three people murdered at a gun range in Grantville, Georgia, said they are praying for law enforcement and the man accused of killing their loved ones.

A funeral for Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk was on Thursday. Police said they were shot to death during an armed robbery at Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, which the family owned.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jacob Christian Muse on Friday, charging him with all three murders.

The family responded to the news on Saturday, saying they wouldn't comment further until after Easter Sunday.

"We are encouraged and honored by the incredible efforts of our local law enforcement including the Grantville Police and Coweta County Sheriff's department, as well as the ATF and GBI. We understand from Chief Steve Whitlock that the current development with the murder suspect in custody, was certainly a team effort. We are continuing to pray for their teams during this stressful time, and we will continue to pray for the redemption of the perpetrator.

"Thank you again, to the City of Grantville and the community at large for such an outpouring of love and support. It is so meaningful that so many in our community cherished them as we did and have helped to shine a light in the darkness.

"Tommy, Evelyn and Luke Hawk have been laid to rest but, we will certainly see them again."

