'Coweta cares': Community shocked by deadly shooting of 'sweet' business owner, family

A triple shooting left a husband and wife and their grandson dead inside a Coweta County gun range.

Investigators believe it stemmed from a robbery Friday night at the Lock, Stock & Barrel shooting range.

The range is roughly 24 miles north of LaGrange and roughly 50 miles south of Atlanta.

"Sweet old man. I don’t know how you can take someone's life, but someone like that. It’s heartless," Mike Menese said.

Investigators say Tommy Hawk, his wife and grandson were killed in a deadly triple shooting at a family-owned gun range in Grantville on April 8, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Mike Menese is one of many trying to figure out who would shoot and kill the owner of Lock, Stock and Barrel Shooting Range. Tommy Hawk, his Wife Evelyn and their grandson Luke were killed.

"To think that we have animals like that living in our community blows my mind," Menese said.

Grantville police come someone shot the husband and wife and college aged grandson Friday evening during a robbery after the gun range had closed.

Police believe the gunman got away with as many as 40 guns and surveillance footage from the incident.

"I lost someone that I knew very well that brought a lot of joy to my life and my family's life," Menese said.

Menese says Tommy Hawk was a friend and longtime business owner.

"Look at that. How can you hurt someone like that. How can you do that. It’s a sweet old man," Menese said.

Coweta County Officials confirm his son, Richard Hawk, is the Coroner for Coweta county

"There’s 'Newnan Strong.' Everyone knows that. Now it’s more than just Newnan it’s the entire county. I want something that says, ‘Coweta cares,’" Menese said. "I’d like to get a big floral arrangement that says that, ‘Coweta cares.’ I’d like to get a card big enough for people to sign for people that knew him or went shooting there."

There are still so many questions surrounding this triple shooting, but we know the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the ATF have joined in to find the person or persons responsible.

"I don’t know if the criminals are watching the news, but I hope they are running because they are going to catch them. And I hope they do soon," Menese said.

Several agencies have joined together for a $15,000 reward in this case.

If you know anything about this case come forward. You can remain anonymous.

